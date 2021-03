Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 17:00 Hits: 6

Energy giants Eni and Shell were accused of corruption in the 2011 purchase of an offshore oilfield in Nigeria. The $1.3 billion sale was the biggest corruption scandal to hit the industry.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italian-court-acquits-shell-eni-in-nigeria-corruption-case/a-56905415?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf