Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 04:07 Hits: 3

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy went on trial on Wednesday over claims of illicit financing for his failed 2012 re-election bid, just two weeks after a landmark conviction for corruption.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210317-france-s-sarkozy-back-on-trial-again-after-corruption-conviction