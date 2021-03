Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 12:41 Hits: 4

With summer looming and tourism-reliant countries anxiously waiting for the return of a steady influx of visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union's executive body presented a proposal Wednesday that would allow the bloc's 450 million people — vaccinated or not — to travel freely across the 27-nation bloc by the summer.

