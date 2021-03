Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 17:00 Hits: 5

The European Union threatened on Wednesday to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens facing a third wave of the pandemic that would jeopardise plans to restart travel this summer.

