Anger grows against Lebanese retailers accused of causing a shortage in essential goods

Anger grows against Lebanese retailers accused of causing a shortage in essential goods Faced with an unprecedented economic crisis since summer 2019, Lebanon has seen the living conditions of its people deteriorate by the day. The prices of basic foodstuffs have soared and several videos shot earlier this March have shown clashes in supermarkets between customers and also tension between customers and shop managers.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210317-anger-grows-against-lebanese-retailers-accused-of-causing-a-shortage-in-essential-goods

