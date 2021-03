Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 16:32 Hits: 4

Egypt’s government is decamping from crowded Cairo to the aptly named New Administrative Capital, a new city being built 28 miles to the east. Despite delays, the first civil servants are preparing to move in July.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0317/Egypt-s-new-high-tech-capital-a-path-to-better-government?icid=rss