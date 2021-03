Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 09:50 Hits: 3

Journalism watchdog Reporters Without Borders has condemned Russia for imposing "exorbitant" fines on several Russian-language services of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, saying the country's "foreign agent" law was "absurd" and "designed to silence" independent and opposition media in the country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/reporters-without-borders-radio-liberty-foreign-agent-law/31155367.html