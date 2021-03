Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 09:58 Hits: 5

In the past year, thousands of Spaniards died as COVID-19 raged in the southern European nation. The pandemic isn't over, but that's not stopping Madrid from breathing new life into the country's trade fair industry.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/courageous-or-insane-madrid-to-open-trade-fair-to-visitors/a-56893380?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf