Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 09:41 Hits: 5

LONDON: Britain is reviewing the idea of COVID-19 vaccine certificates to allow access to travel, hospitality and entertainment and discussing the best way to proceed in terms of fairness, said business minister Kwarsi Kwarteng. P&O Cruises said on Tuesday (Mar 16) that it would only accept as ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-britain-covid-19-vaccine-passport-travel-business-eu-14427576