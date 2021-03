Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 08:58 Hits: 7

The US secretaries of state and defense are in Seoul for talks on regional security. North Korea's nuclear ambitions will be high on the agenda, as will China's growing territorial assertiveness.

