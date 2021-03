Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 06:11 Hits: 7

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is calling for a full investigation into the most recent attack on an exiled Azerbaijani video blogger who has been critical of the government in Baku.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/azerbaijan-blogger-attack-france-mirzali/31155011.html