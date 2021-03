Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 08:45 Hits: 7

The coronavirus situation is worsening in the greater Paris region where hospitals are under immense strain, the director general of the AP-HP Paris hospitals organisation, Martin Hirsch, said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210317-covid-19-situation-worsening-in-greater-paris-region-hospital-chief-warns