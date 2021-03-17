'A French exception': Pride and regret over France's open schools amid pandemic

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 08:48 Hits: 7

France this week marks the one-year anniversary of its first Covid-19 lockdown. A year ago on Tuesday, France took the extraordinary step of locking down schools nationwide, starting March 16. Some stayed closed through May, others into June. But as the global pandemic ebbed and flowed in the long months since, France has stood apart – with its government taking pride in keeping schools open even while neighbouring nations closed theirs. Health and education professionals, however, say France's doctrinaire attitude towards schools during the crisis needs some serious revisions.

