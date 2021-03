Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 08:45 Hits: 7

GENEVA (Reuters) - A U.N. team of investigators on Myanmar appealed on Wednesday for people to collect and preserve documentary evidence of crimes ordered by the military since a Feb. 1 coup, in order to build future cases against its leaders. Read full story

