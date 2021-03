Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 08:17 Hits: 7

Airlines with planes idled by the pandemic are cutting costs by delaying some maintenance tasks like changing life vests, testing oxygen bottles and checking emergency exits under COVID-19 waivers from airplane manufacturers and regulators.

