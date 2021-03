Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 19:42 Hits: 0

Transgender people in Turkey frequently face violent attacks that go unpunished. LGBT+ activists are demanding more justice and safety, amid a political system that fosters a hostile environment.

