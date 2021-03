Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 21:31 Hits: 0

Uber will give workers' rights, including the minimum wage and holiday pay, to all of its more than 70,000 British drivers after the ride-hailing app lost a battle in the Supreme Court last month.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uber-drivers-to-get-workers-rights-in-the-uk/a-56893371?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf