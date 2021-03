Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 23:26 Hits: 1

Borussia Mönchengladbach are out of the Champions League after a comprehensive defeat by Manchester City. The German side are one defeat away from equaling a club record — and their next game is against Schalke.

