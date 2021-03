Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 00:27 Hits: 1

The intelligence report found that Putin directed or oversaw an attempt to swing the elections in favor of Trump. Iran launched a campaign to undermine Trump, and that China did not deploy any such influence.

