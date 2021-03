Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 03:16 Hits: 1

Australia has requested for one million doses from the EU and AstraZeneca to control the outbreak in Papua New Guinea. While the numbers are low, officials believe actual cases to be much higher.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-asks-eu-to-send-vaccines-for-papua-new-guinea/a-56894487?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf