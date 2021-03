Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 01:22 Hits: 2

Uber on Tuesday said it is granting its UK drivers worker status, with benefits including a minimum wage -- a world first for the US ride-hailing giant.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210317-uber-grants-uk-drivers-minimum-wage-holiday-pay-and-pensions-in-world-first