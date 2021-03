Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 01:42 Hits: 2

Russian President Vladimir Putin likely directed efforts to try to swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, according to an American intelligence report released on Tuesday that sources said would likely trigger U.S. sanctions on Moscow.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210317-putin-waged-pro-trump-influence-campaign-us-intelligence-finds