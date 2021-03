Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 03:46 Hits: 2

Australia on Wednesday asked AstraZeneca and the European Union for urgent access to one million vaccines to deal with an alarming Covid-19 surge in neighbouring Papua New Guinea.

