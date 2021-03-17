The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

In pictures: A look back, one year after France went into lockdown

In pictures: A look back, one year after France went into lockdown One year ago this Wednesday, millions of lives were turned upside down as French President Emmanuel Macron announced a nationwide lockdown that would go into effect at midday on March 17, 2020, and would end nearly two months later on May 10. FRANCE 24 takes a look at some of the images from this unprecedented public health measure that tested the nation’s resilience.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210317-in-pictures-a-look-back-one-year-after-france-went-into-lockdown

