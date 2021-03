Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 07:00 Hits: 3

China’s largest e-commerce operator Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning to offer its fast-growing bargains service on rival Tencent Holdings Ltd’s WeChat messaging platform in a major concession to regulators seeking to to crackdown on monopolies in the Internet sphere, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/03/17/alibaba-to-open-up-deals-app-in-concession-to-antitrust-campaign