Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 07:25 Hits: 3

PUTRAJAYA: Two more Road Transport Department (JPJ) officers have been arrested over claims of “protecting” errant lorry operators. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/17/another-two-jpj-officers-nabbed-by-macc-in-ops-sukat