Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 21:05 Hits: 1

The nominee for Brazil's health minister, who will represent the ministry's third change of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Tuesday that he plans to continue the controversial policies of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-s-next-health-minister-vows-to-continue-bolsonaro-s-controversial-policies-14423698