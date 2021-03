Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 22:17 Hits: 1

Iran has started enriching uranium at its underground Natanz plant with a second type of advanced centrifuge, the IR-4, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a report obtained by Reuters on Tuesday, in a further breach of Tehran's deal with major powers.

