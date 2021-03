Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 22:20 Hits: 1

The pressure on companies to get serious about sustainability and climate change makes good business sense but the proof is in the pudding, namely, how these targets are going to be implemented, says the Financial Times’ Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/business-pledging-net-zero-sustainability-climate-change-targets-14418990