Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin knew of and likely directed a Russian effort to manipulate the 2020 US presidential campaign to benefit former President Donald Trump with "misleading or unsubstantiated allegations" against challenger Joe Biden, US intelligence officials said on Tuesday (Mar 16).

