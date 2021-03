Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 20:40 Hits: 2

Dr Sasa, charged with treason by military coup leaders, tells Al Jazeera he is 'proud' to stand with Myanmar protesters.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/3/16/un-envoy-myanmar-civilian-govt-defiant-in-face-of-treason-charge