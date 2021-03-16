Viral 'Text Me When You Get Home' post has prompted women worldwide to share their stories

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 23:15 Hits: 1

Following a viral Instagram post by fitness trainer Lucy Mountain, women worldwide have taken to social media to share the ways in which they have been conditioned to stay safe when walking home alone. Mountain shared a photo of a WhatsApp message reading “Text me when you get home xxx.” The image quickly became viral, with women resonating with Mountain’s thought that asking a friend to share their location or to walk with keys between their fingers doesn’t even feel “like special safety tools” because “they’re literally just engrained behaviours and actions we’ve had to pick up since we were little girls. Because ’that’s just the way it is.”⠀

Her post was inspired by the tragic murder of a British woman named Sarah Everard. Everard was walking home from her friend’s house in south London before she went missing on March 3. An announcement by the commissioner of Metropolitan Police later noted that a police officer had been arrested on suspicion of her kidnap and murder on March 10. The incident prompted activists and others globally to note the increasing incidents of violence women face, in addition to the issue that those who are meant to protect us can also inflict this violence.

“Text me when you get home xxx’ is a standard procedure amongst women. Auto-pilot,” Mountain wrote. “A woman should have been allowed to walk home,” she added. The comments on the post were heartbreaking, with women sharing how this fear has impacted the ways in which they do everyday tasks. It prompted women to also share their experiences on Twitter using the hastags #textmewhenyougethome and #ReclaimTheStreets to emphasize the need to address gender-based violence.

This insta post is sadly brilliant. 30 years old and this is still something me and my friends do. Without even thinking at this stage of our lives. Crazy. No one sleeps till the last person is home in the taxi! #TooManyWomen#TextMeWhenYouGetHome#UnwrittenRulepic.twitter.com/Ep29TIYlqy March 11, 2021

For all my women out there, my friends, my colleagues, people i’ve met once, i will always say #textmewhenyougethome and i will always #walkwithyou if you’re alone. In memory of Sarah and all the women lost to violence #SarahEverard we must do better. March 10, 2021

The fact that almost all womxn I know have been sexually harassed. The fact that when harassment is reported the first thing asked is “what we’re you wearing”? The fact the person who’s supposed to help you is committing these crimes.#textmewhenyougethome#RIPSarahEverardpic.twitter.com/mmCUc2yWgG March 16, 2021

Before #textmewhenyougethome I remember “give me one ring” and hang up on the landline - teenage years. March 11, 2021

I am much older than you think and my girlfriends and I still text each other when we get home safe after our girls night. Age knows no boundaries #textmewhenyougethome March 15, 2021

What’s mental about the phrase #textmewhenyougethome is that until now, I’ve never realised we shouldn’t even have to say it, it’s simply become habit March 11, 2021

Sitting here reading all the #textmewhenyougethome messages and this text comes in from a friend. It’s this standard in our lives. I have the address for the restaurant & we always share locations anyway. It’s that engrained in our lives. pic.twitter.com/rWawZ0HNPX March 15, 2021

The fact that I’ve thought about my escape route and whether I’ll be able to run in the shoes I’m in. The fact that I’ve been harassed further and even followed for not responding to cat calls. The fact that I’ve had a cab driver shut off the gps. #textmewhenyougethome March 13, 2021

#textmewhenyougethome because pepper spray is not a gift, and I’m tired of getting it as one. March 16, 2021

Sharing these experiences is deeply personal, but I felt compelled to share them and add my voice to this conversation. I am exhausted. #SarahEverard#textmewhenyougethome#MeToopic.twitter.com/65fLx0Jrss March 16, 2021

I was 34 when my friend texted me #textmewhenyougethome after I’ve been to the theatre, but missed the last bus home a Wednesday night. I texted him “I’m three blocks from home honey ;-) Goodnight”. A block later a guy tried to drag me in a car with two other guys. I got away. March 15, 2021

“No amount of mindfulness, or personal choices, or sensible shoes can ensure a woman can outrun a system that refuses to prioritize and protect her.”#SarahEverard#textmewhenyougethomehttps://t.co/QMctp9cIFd March 15, 2021

#textmewhenyougethome Yes it’s not all men. But it’s enough. I was taught to have strategies. Multiple risk assessments. Every womxn I know has a story. I got self defence class. Did the boys school do extra classes on not attacking women? 1/2 pic.twitter.com/PLvfXaGBcM March 13, 2021

I remember giving a list of things to "do once you get home" in a particular order so I knew my girl friends were safe and sound, we still end our days with #textmewhenyougethome and would be frantic if we heard nothing. This is the world we live in. March 11, 2021

Do men realise women share their addresses - or the addresses of bars/parks/date locations - with each other on WhatsApp, to keep themselves safe? We set up calls with our friends, too. “If you haven’t heard from me by 11pm, call me. If I don’t answer, call the police.” March 10, 2021

There’s a reason all my friends say ‘text me when you get home’ and chase me up if I forget, and there’s a reason I do the same back to them. This fear is so intrinsic to our nature we don’t even register it! March 10, 2021

Thinking of the number of times I’ve been told/ told other women “text me when you get home” and the number of times I’ll have to tell my daughters. March 11, 2021

“Text me when you get home safe” is something I say to women I know before we part ways, and I’ve never thought about it. When I’m actually saying is that I worry something awful might happen to them and I won’t stop worrying until I know they’re safe. It shouldn’t be this way. March 10, 2021

It’s not all men, but every woman has a similar story or has a story from a friend, family member, or acquittance. According to a report released by UN Women, 97% of women between the ages of 18-24 have been sexually harassed in the U.K., 96% of whom did not report incidents. In the U.S., a report following the #MeToo movement found that more than 77% of women had experienced verbal sexual harassment while at least 51% had been sexually touched without their permission. Additionally, about 41% said they had been sexually harassed online, and 27% shared that had survived sexual assault.

Sarah Everard was just trying to walk home. Her story sheds light on the fear women around the world live in daily. It reminds us that we must make our society safer for everyone. Gender-based violence will only end when people acknowledge the statistics and take action. Yes, it's not all men, but women should not have to be told to walk with a male friend to feel safe. Sexual assaults are not just committed by strangers: Two out of three sexual assaults are committed by someone the victim knows. Additionally, 38% of rapists are considered a friend or acquaintance by the victim.

Violence against women is a widespread phenomenon and a human rights violation. Walking with a man beside you is not the solution. We must find ways to make society safer for everyone regardless of race, gender, identity, or sexual orientation. “Text me when you get home” should not be a habitual phrase you say out of fear for the safety of your friends and loved ones.

