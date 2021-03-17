The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Grim Reaper threatens more reaping; Whitehouse wants Kavanaugh follow-up

The Great National Post-Trump Cleanup continues. In today's news, Sen. Mitch McConnell made headlines for vowing to make the Senate an even less productive place, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is asking that the new attorney general report back on several incidents of apparent corruption that Trump's Justice Department blocked proper investigations of, and a Trump-era whistleblower finally gets the military promotion that Trump's ever-crooked team tried to sabotage.

McConnell promises to nuke the entire Senate if Democrats reform the filibuster

Elizabeth Warren and her allies are poised to execute a quiet revolution in the Biden administration

Whitehouse hasn't forgotten all his questions about Brett Kavanaugh, and is out to get real answers

Yevgeny Vindman receives Army promotion after Pentagon wipes retaliatory Trump claims from record

On Jan. 6, Proud Boys believed police were on their side because for four years, they had been

From the community:

Huge: Crucial Senate Dem rips GOP, calls for ending the filibuster in blistering speech. Momentum!

Judge orders AZ Republican Party to pay Secretary of State's Office for frivolous election lawsuits

McCarthy identified other guy as paid by Putin, now claims Middle East terrorists coming over border

