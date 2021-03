Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 16:02 Hits: 4

The once-dominant Israeli Labor Party has struggled in recent years to stay relevant. But, following the election of lawmaker Merav Michaeli as its new leader, the party could be heading for a revival.

