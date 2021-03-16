Cairo woman rescues little girl being sexually assaulted on CCTV feed

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 17:02 Hits: 4

An Egyptian woman rescued a little girl from a man who was sexually assaulting her after spotting the ongoing incident on her building’s CCTV feed. The woman saw the man bring the child into a corner of the stairwell and put his hand under her clothes, running his hands over her body. The suspect was identified after this footage was posted online. Activists have been speaking out against what they say is Egypt’s rape culture.

