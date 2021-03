Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 17:17 Hits: 4

At a makeshift shelter at an undisclosed location in the Indian state of Mizoram, around 40 Myanmar nationals, many of them soldiers and police officers, are in hiding. They say they have fled to India to escape the unrest in their homeland -- and in some cases, after having been ordered to fire on protesting civilians.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210316-ordered-to-kill-myanmar-soldiers-and-police-flee-to-india-in-defiance-of-coup