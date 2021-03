Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 15:59 Hits: 3

Morocco is further ahead with its COVID-19 vaccination programme than any other African country, but undocumented migrants are not a part of its plans, potentially undermining efforts to come to grips with the disease.

