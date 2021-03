Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 15:57 Hits: 3

Israeli archaeologists announced the discovery of around 80 new fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls found in excavations in the Judean Desert. They were likely hidden during a Jewish revolt against Rome between 132 and 136 A.D.

