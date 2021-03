Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 13:02 Hits: 2

An organizer of rallies protesting Kyrgyzstan's proposed constitutional amendments has been detained for allegedly calling on people to seize power before the changes become law.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/organizer-rallies-against-consitutional-changes-detained-in-kyrgyzstan/31153816.html