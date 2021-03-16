The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Wife Of Jailed Belarusian Blogger Speaks Out In Video Statement

Wife Of Jailed Belarusian Blogger Speaks Out In Video Statement Ihar Losik, a popular blogger and RFE/RL consultant jailed in Belarus since last June on charges his supporters say are trumped up, ended a hunger strike on March 15 and is now in solitary confinement. Prior to that, he tried to cut his wrists while in custody after fresh, unspecified charges were leveled against him. He had been charged already with allegedly using his popular Telegram channel to "prepare to disrupt public order" ahead of an August 9 presidential election that Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed he won by a landslide amid allegations of widespread fraud. On March 11, his wife, Darya Losik, issued a video in support of her husband.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-statement-prisoner-wife/31153910.html

