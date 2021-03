Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 12:10 Hits: 3

Although efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change have been informed by scientists and led by technocrats, their success will depend on ordinary citizens. It is the people and their representative institutions that must decide where individual rights end and collective responsibility begins.

