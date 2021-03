Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 04:09 Hits: 4

The list of European countries suspending the jab from the half-Swedish pharmaceutical giant is growing. But not all countries think this is the best decision. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-sweden-puts-astrazeneca-vaccine-use-on-hold/a-56882733?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf