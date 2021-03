Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 04:25 Hits: 4

News Corp and Facebook have come to an agreement three weeks after the Australian government approved laws to make the digital platforms pay for news. The media company had already made a similar deal with Google.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-facebook-to-pay-murdoch-s-news-corp-for-content/a-56882796?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf