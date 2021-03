Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 03:48 Hits: 4

Tens of thousands of Bolivians answered an opposition call Monday for protests against the arrest and detention of former president Jeanine Anez on charges of leading a coup d'etat against her socialist predecessor Evo Morales.

