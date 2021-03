Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 04:55 Hits: 5

Purdue Pharma LP filed a bankruptcy plan on Monday that would resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits by restructuring the OxyContin maker into an entity that would steer profits to plaintiffs and require the company's Sackler family owners to contribute nearly US$4.3 billion to the settlement.

