The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Haaland confirmed, Ron Johnson blunders again, and filibuster fights loom large

Category: World Hits: 4

The Senate today confirmed, finally, Biden nominee Deb Haaland as the new Secretary of the Interior. Haaland becomes the first Native American to hold any Cabinet-level post in any administration. Sen. Ron Johnson continued to buffoonipate himself with further thoughts on why the racist things he says are not racist. And the Senate continues to plod towards a showdown that pits civil rights and urgent national needs against filibuster-based sabotage.

Republican attacks slowed, but did not stop, confirmation of Rep. Deb Haaland as interior secretary

Sen. Ron Johnson tries to distance himself from his racist commentary about insurrectionists vs. BLM

Senate Democrats have one choice: Save democracy or save the filibuster

Biden's big, transformative infrastructure plan could set up a filibuster fight

'A once-in-a-generation opportunity': House to take up DACA, farmworker legalization bills this week

From the community:

DOJ: Two Arrested In Assault on Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Who Later Died

One of the best articles I have ever read about being Bisexual

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2021215

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version