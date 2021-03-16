News Roundup: Haaland confirmed, Ron Johnson blunders again, and filibuster fights loom large

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 02:30 Hits: 4

The Senate today confirmed, finally, Biden nominee Deb Haaland as the new Secretary of the Interior. Haaland becomes the first Native American to hold any Cabinet-level post in any administration. Sen. Ron Johnson continued to buffoonipate himself with further thoughts on why the racist things he says are not racist. And the Senate continues to plod towards a showdown that pits civil rights and urgent national needs against filibuster-based sabotage.

• Republican attacks slowed, but did not stop, confirmation of Rep. Deb Haaland as interior secretary

• Sen. Ron Johnson tries to distance himself from his racist commentary about insurrectionists vs. BLM

• Senate Democrats have one choice: Save democracy or save the filibuster

• Biden's big, transformative infrastructure plan could set up a filibuster fight

• 'A once-in-a-generation opportunity': House to take up DACA, farmworker legalization bills this week

From the community:

• DOJ: Two Arrested In Assault on Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Who Later Died

• One of the best articles I have ever read about being Bisexual

