Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 14:11 Hits: 2

Join Project Fussball's diverse panel of experts as they go deeper into the topics around German football. In the penultimate episode of the first series, we find out how life in the boardroom change during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/project-fussball-dw-s-german-football-podcast/a-55910947?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf