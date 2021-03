Category: World Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 10:54 Hits: 2

Many experts are convinced business travelers won't fly as much as they did before the pandemic. But others say these people might be underestimating the power of a handshake.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/zoom-vs-handshake-battle-to-impact-business-air-travel-s-fate/a-56802955?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf