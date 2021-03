Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 07:47 Hits: 2

Kerrygold Irish Butter has long been a dominant brand in Germany, the US and elsewhere. An attempt by another Irish butter company to use the 'Kerry' part of its name abroad has failed in an EU court.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/butter-wars-kerrygold-wins-eu-trademark-battle/a-56843166?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf