Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 20:38 Hits: 2

A protest against the Dutch government and its coronavirus restrictions in The Hague was ended by police. The demonstration comes as the Netherlands readies for a parliamentary election spread over three days.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dutch-police-clear-anti-lockdown-protest-on-eve-of-election/a-56871608?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf